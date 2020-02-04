Suspect arrested for allegedly burglarizing Opelousas storage facility

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- An Opelousas man is facing one count of simple burglary after an investigation that began in the a storage facility owned by the local housing authority.

The burglary occurred on January 29, 2020, in the 500 block of Martell Lane. A tip from a citizen led officers to identify the suspect, Alvin Williams, 36, and his vehicle.

The suspect had allegedly stolen two hot water heaters valued at over $800, police said. Officers were able to recover the stolen items after the suspect cooperated after his arrest.