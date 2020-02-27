Surveillance video shows Lafayette shooting Tuesday afternoon

Live Now
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A woman says she saw a man who appeared to be shot running down West Simcoe Street in Lafayette around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He left a trail of blood behind him as he ran.

“The little guy just came running from this way,” she said.

She said the man collapsed on the street after running nearly a block.

Her cousin, a first responder, rushed to help the man.

“She immediately got on the scene, helped him pull off his jacket and got to help him and treat him,” she said. “He was shot somewhere in the arm and maybe in the mouth.”

What happened moments before was all caught on video.

In video surveillance footage obtained from a nearby business, you can see what unfolded just moments prior to the victim being shot.

It all happened just after four p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Madison St. and W. Simcoe St.

In the surveillance video, you can see someone approaching a man dressed all in black with white tennis shoes. One man then fires a gun at the man in all black.

The victim then takes off running down W. Simcoe St. into crowds gathered for Mardi Gras.

The witness said she didn’t hear the shots, but she did see the victim running down the street.

“He stopped right there exactly in front of that truck. He fell right in front of that truck. They still have blood on the ground. That’s crazy,” she told News 10.

Police arrived to the scene minutes after the victim ran down the block.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police have not released information on a suspect and say the victim is not cooperating with investigators at this time.

