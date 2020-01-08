Surveillance shows moment before deadly Dec. 28 crash

LAFAYETTE, LA — The closest look we’ve had of the Lafayette plane crash that killed five people late last month came the same day the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released their preliminary report on the crash.

The three-page report explains some of NTSB’s information about what happened before, during, and after the crash. Read the full report here.

There is still a lot of investigation left to be done which is why the government isn’t speculating yet as to what caused the crash.

Joseph Fuselier was hard at work when Saturday, December 28th when he realized something wasn’t right, “Whenever I heard it, I knew it was an airplane, but I really did second guess myself because it was too loud. I knew it was too low.”

What Fuselier heard was the final seconds of the Piper Cheyenne II’s quick spiral descent. His employer, PCC Autobrokers, discovered this picture on their surveillance network.

“It was really sad when I saw that picture because I realized it was just seconds before it crashed,” Fuselier admitted.

The picture shows exactly what the NTSB referenced in their preliminary report.

Air traffic control and instructed the pilot to climb to 10,000 feet then turn right, but before the plane reached that height, at 925 ft, the plane started to roll on its left side quickly descending 750 ft in just 20 seconds.

Robert Katz is a certified flight instructor and commercial pilot. He told news ten in his opinion, “It appears that this airplane experienced a left engine failure.”

NTSB told News 10 Monday:

The investigation is ongoing. We are in the very early stages of the investigation, the fact-gathering phase. The preliminary report is some of the early information we have gathered. It does not contain analysis or determination of probable cause; that will come at a later date. Terry Williams, NTSB Media Relations Officer

Katz speculates an engine failure occurred based on what he read in the report and patterns in past crashes.

“When we have an engine failure in a twin-engine airplane, we’re now faced with an asymmetric thrust condition, which basically means that the airplane is flying out of balance, if you will, with available power, and it’s going to require specific skill to mitigate that problem,” Katz stated.

Apart from outside speculation, there is no word on what caused the Lafayette crash which took the lives of Ian E. Biggs (51), the plane’s pilot, and his passengers Robert Vaughn Crisp II (59), Carley Ann McCord (30), Gretchen D. Vincent (51), and Michael Walker Vincent (15). Passenger Stephen Wade Berzas was critically injured and is hospitalized in serious condition.

Fuselier hopes a clearer picture of what happened is provided soon, “I just really hope that the families find peace, and I hope that they can learn as much as they can from maybe this interview and the footage that we have.”

The components recovered from the wreckage is being analyzed by its manufacturers while NTSB supervises. They will be looking for evidence that will show whether or not an engine or other instruments failed.

A final report with their conclusion to a cause is expected within 12 to 18 months.