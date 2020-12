PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) Police in Port Barre took the time on Monday to show up at what they’re calling a “very special service call.”

Faun Futral turned 104-years-old and was able to ring in her fourth triple-digit birthday with the help of local law enforcement.

She celebrated her special day with a few good men, among them, Police Chief Deon Boudreaux who serenaded her on his guitar.

From everyone here at KLFY, Happy 104th Birthday, Mrs. Faun “The Boss” Futral, and may you see many more.