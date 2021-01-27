Superintendent: Social media rumors about alleged misconduct involving NISH teacher found unsubstantiated

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Rumors of New Iberia Senior High student/teacher sexual misconduct recently circulating on social media don’t hold up, according to the school district’s administration.

The New Iberia Police Department said its department was not investigating rumors circulating on Facebook about alleged sexual activity involving NISH students and substitute teacher.

News 10 reached out to Iberia Parish School District Superintendent Carey Laviolette who provided this statement:

The Iberia Parish School District has received reports that such an allegation has been circulating on social media sites. Thus far, no substantiated evidence of such has been presented to us including any evidence from a social media site.