Superintendent addresses overcrowding at Opelousas Middle School

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A special board meeting was held Monday to address over-crowding at Opelousas Middle School.

St. Landry Parish School Board members talked about adding a second middle school to the district.

The Superintendent reminded all in attendance to look at the issue from both an academic and financial stand point.

One parent said he wants to see something done. The big picture is there’s not enough space for all the students and it could worsen as the population in the district grows. Longtime school board member Anthony Standberry motioned to discuss creating another middle school for the district.

“The goal today is I’m sure is to open a second middle school in St. Landry Parish where we can divide those kids in half and have room for other things,” Standberry said.

The superintendent says currently the school has 592 students and capacity is 656. “It will hold like 450 comfortably. We’re going to do what we have to do to create schools conducive to learning,” Lazard stated.

Pastor Christopher Lazard says he has two kids attending Opelousas Middle. “Certain students are slipping between the cracks. I’m an advocate for my kids.””

Lazard says the focus has to be on improving conditions for the students. He believes an overcrowded school is unable to serve its academic purpose. “A second school will open up the classrooms to have more student to teacher ratio and they can get more one on one.””

