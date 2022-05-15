LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — It’s time to watch the moon make a passage through Earth’s shadow.

TimeandDate.com says the partial eclipse phase of the moon begins May 15, 2022 at 9:28 p.m. CST

The event, known as a lunar eclipse, will see the full Flower Moon temporarily turn red.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon, Earth and sun fall into alignment, with the moon passing through Earth’s shadow, according to NASA.

When the moon passes through the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow, called the umbra, it’s known as as total lunar eclipse, the space agency said.

You don’t need any special equipment to observe a lunar eclipse, although binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view and the red color, the agency said.

A dark environment away from bright lights makes for the best viewing conditions.