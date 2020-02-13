Live Now
Super Bowl Champion and UL alumnus Elijah McGuire to participate in Lafayette charity event

LAFAYETTE, La.– Super Bowl Champion and UL alumnus Elijah McGuire will be coming back to Lafayette this month to participate in a ‘Celebrity Bartender’ event on February 19th.

Elijah McGuire is a graduate of UL Lafayette who played his final season with the Cajuns in 2016. He is now a member of the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs.

He has partnered with Grub Burger Bar to give back to the Lafayette community through the Grief Speaks Movement.

The Grief Speaks “A Walk to Remember” is to honor and remember a loved one and to provide a space where individuals will know that they are not going through the grieving process alone.

A percentage of the proceeds from the Feb. 19th event will be donated to the Grief Speaks Movement.

All proceeds will help provide community resources and education on grief and loss, in addition to the Grief Speaks Scholarship for a future college student who has lost a parent in their lifetime.

