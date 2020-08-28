Super 1 giving away water and ice today

In an effort to support those effected by Hurricane Laura, Super 1 Foods is giving away one free gallon of water and bag of ice (while supplies last) to people who are without power in the locations listed below today, Aug. 28.
- 638 – 2210 Veterans Memorial Dr., Abbeville (ice only)
- 645 – 1500 Bonin Rd., Youngsville (ice and water)
- 629 – 3916 NE Evangeline Thruway, Carencro (ice and water)
- 637 – 1800 W Laurel Ave., Eunice (ice and water)
- 3 p.m. Today, Aug. 28
- 621 – 939 S. Lewis, New Iberia (ice only)