Super 1 Foods deploys ‘Community Kitchen’ to serve meals to those affected by Hurricane Delta

(KLFY) Brookshire Grocery Co. is deploying its “Community Kitchen” and a team of employee-partners to serve free hot meals to people who are affected by Hurricane Delta in the Lafayette area.
Starting Sunday and through Wednesday, October 14, a team will be serving sausage biscuits for breakfast and hamburgers and hotdogs for lunch and dinner in the Super 1 Foods parking lots listed below, while supplies last at each location.
- Sunday, Oct. 11
- 11:30 a.m. — 215 West Willow Street in Lafayette
- 5 p.m. — 924 Rees Street in Breaux Bridge
- Monday, Oct. 12
- 8 a.m. — 939 S. Lewis Street in New Iberia
- 11:30 a.m. — 939 S. Lewis Street in New Iberia
- 5 p.m. — 2210 Veterans Memorial Drive in Abbeville
- Tuesday, Oct. 13
- 11:30 a.m. — 1800 West Laurel Street in Eunice
- 5 p.m. — 2418 South Union Street in Opelousas
- Wednesday, Oct. 14
- 8 a.m. — 2418 South Union Street in Opelousas