Sunset closes Town Hall lobby until further notice, cancels events

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Sunset Mayor Charles James announced today that the town is closing its Town Hall lobby to the public until further notice.

Payment of utility bills and any other business should be done through the Town Hall drive-thru window. The dropbox next to the drive-thru window will also be open to deposit utility payments, though only checks or money orders will be accepted. Depositing cash in the dropbox is expressly prohibited.

In addition, the Armand J. Brinkhause Community Library is closed until further notice.

The following cancellations have also been announced: