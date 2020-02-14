Sunshine makes its triumphant return this Friday as Acadiana stats cool and breezy. This morning is very cold as wind chills dip into the lower 30s for much of the area. Highs this afternoon are only expected to reach the upper 50s as sunshine stays plentiful throughout the day. Winds should ease up this evening but you’ll need a heavier jacket on as temperatures will quickly fall into the 40s. Saturday is looking very nice with milder weather along with more sunshine. Unfortunately, more rain chances and clouds return late Saturday and for Sunday.
Sunny, Cool, and Breezy this Valentine’s Day
