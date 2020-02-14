Live Now
Sunny, Cool, and Breezy this Valentine’s Day

Sunshine makes its triumphant return this Friday as Acadiana stats cool and breezy. This morning is very cold as wind chills dip into the lower 30s for much of the area. Highs this afternoon are only expected to reach the upper 50s as sunshine stays plentiful throughout the day. Winds should ease up this evening but you’ll need a heavier jacket on as temperatures will quickly fall into the 40s. Saturday is looking very nice with milder weather along with more sunshine. Unfortunately, more rain chances and clouds return late Saturday and for Sunday.

Clear

Abbeville

40°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
