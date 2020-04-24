1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Virtual Food Drive

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

Sunny and Warm this Friday with Perfect Weather Coming this Weekend

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Cool and comfortable weather is back in Acadiana this Friday morning as temperatures have fallen into the 60s to 50s! Sunshine stays abundant throughout the day as humidity levels remain low. Highs temperatures this afternoon are expected to reach into the mid 80s. A weak cold front will pass through Acadiana tonight, bringing a few showers into the area. Seasonably warm, sunny, and comfortable weather can be enjoyed throughout the weekend with cool to chilly nights too.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F A few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F A few passing clouds. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Overcast with showers at times. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar