Cool and comfortable weather is back in Acadiana this Friday morning as temperatures have fallen into the 60s to 50s! Sunshine stays abundant throughout the day as humidity levels remain low. Highs temperatures this afternoon are expected to reach into the mid 80s. A weak cold front will pass through Acadiana tonight, bringing a few showers into the area. Seasonably warm, sunny, and comfortable weather can be enjoyed throughout the weekend with cool to chilly nights too.
Sunny and Warm this Friday with Perfect Weather Coming this Weekend
Abbeville55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F A few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley59°F Clear Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F A few passing clouds. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge57°F Clear Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia58°F Clear Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Overcast with showers at times. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 5 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent