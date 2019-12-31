Sunny and Cool for Last Day of 2019, Chilly and Quiet Tonight

LAFAYETTE, LA -- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is moving its investigation of Lafayette's deadly plane crash to the nation's capital. Monday the board held its final on-site press conference over Saturday's tragedy.

Five people died in the crash: the plane's pilot, 51-year-old Ian Bigg, 59-year-old Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 51-year-old Gretchen D. Vincent, 15-year-old Michael Walker Vincent, and 30-year-old Carley Ann McCord.