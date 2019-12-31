Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Sunny and Cool for Last Day of 2019, Chilly and Quiet Tonight

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Monday’s weather repeats this Tuesday as Acadiana starts off cold followed by another cool and sunny afternoon. You’ll want a jacket tonight as you ring in 2020 as conditions turn chilly after sunset with temperatures falling into the 50s to 40s. Rain chances hold off until late New Year’s Day with heavy rains likely throughout Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

35°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

39°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories