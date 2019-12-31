Monday’s weather repeats this Tuesday as Acadiana starts off cold followed by another cool and sunny afternoon. You’ll want a jacket tonight as you ring in 2020 as conditions turn chilly after sunset with temperatures falling into the 50s to 40s. Rain chances hold off until late New Year’s Day with heavy rains likely throughout Thursday.
Sunny and Cool for Last Day of 2019, Chilly and Quiet Tonight
Abbeville37°F Clear Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley35°F Clear Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas32°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge39°F Clear Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia37°F Clear Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent