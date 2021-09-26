Sunday night shooting in Lafayette’s Truman neighborhood, leaves one dead

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police say a man was killed in a shooting Sunday night in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street in the Truman neighborhood.

According to Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, police responded to shots fired around 8:48 p.m.

When they arrived, she said, officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died, Dugas said.

The age and identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

Dugas said police are searching the area, but so far there are no suspects in custody.