Sunday mass from Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist to be streamed live on KLFY

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Beginning Sunday, March 22, the 11:00 a.m. Mass celebrated at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist will be streamed live on KLFY TV, online at klfy.com and on Channel 11 on Cox Cable and LUS Fiber.

Bishop Douglas Deshotel announced Monday that the Diocese of Lafayette was suspending all masses through April 13 in response to the spread of coronavirus.

“Please join me as we worship God and pray for His help in stopping the spread of the Corona virus.” Bishop Deshotel said.

Prayers will be dedicated to those infected by the coronavirus as well as those healthcare professionals and volunteers who are on the frontlines battling the illness.

Clergy members remain available during the suspension of Masses across the Diocese, and churches and chapels will remain open pending further regulations, Deshotel said.