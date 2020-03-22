Sunday hours announced for coronavirus drive-thru screening, testing in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Consolidated Government has announced coronavirus screening and drive-thru testing for Sunday, March 22 will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Cajundome.

According to LCG, a total of 83 persons were screened for COVID-19 Saturday.

Of those screened, 52 were tested and 31 people were screened out, LCG announced.

Since screenings and testing began Wednesday, more than 600 people have showed up at the Cajundome.

Anyone who feels they need to be screened should bring a photo ID and insurance card. The screening is free.

If you do not have insurance or the ability to pay, you will not be charged for testing.