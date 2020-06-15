Summer doesn’t officially start until this Saturday, June 20th but the work week will be very summer-like across Acadiana. High temps each afternoon will run in the low 90s with the humidity making it feel like the upper 90s to low 100s. At night, temps will only cool off into the lower 70s. Rain chances look to run at 20% on a daily basis, as a few afternoon showers and storms are possible. Father’s Day looks more unsettled than the next 6 days as scattered rain is more likely for the area starting on Sunday.
Summer Starts Early, Scattered Rain Possible Father’s Day
