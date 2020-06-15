Breaking News
Summer Starts Early, Scattered Rain Possible Father's Day

Summer doesn’t officially start until this Saturday, June 20th but the work week will be very summer-like across Acadiana. High temps each afternoon will run in the low 90s with the humidity making it feel like the upper 90s to low 100s. At night, temps will only cool off into the lower 70s. Rain chances look to run at 20% on a daily basis, as a few afternoon showers and storms are possible. Father’s Day looks more unsettled than the next 6 days as scattered rain is more likely for the area starting on Sunday.

Clear

Abbeville

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mostly clear. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
71°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

