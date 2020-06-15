Summer Starts Early, Scattered Rain Possible Father’s Day

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) “The day we got right was the day we decided to fight.”

Men and women from around Acadiana marched in solidarity as part of a movement calling for justice and peace.

“Today is a new day in Lafayette. No justice, no peace. No justice, no peace. What do we want… justice and when do we want it… now”

In a peaceful rally at Girard Park, protestors took to the stage and in one voice called for an end to police brutality across the country.

“I joined the United States Army. I was deployed overseas three times, I will be damned if I’m going to come back and go through the same thing my ancestors went through.”