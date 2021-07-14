Summer Heat and Humidity with Pop Up Storms this Afternoon

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another quiet morning across Acadiana will be followed by a hot and muggy afternoon with pop-up showers and storms.

Typical summer heat, humidity, and rain chances are expected this Wednesday. Temperatures for the afternoon will reach into the lower 90s. The “feels like” temperatures should reach the lower 100s for the hottest part of the day.

The weather is quiet this morning and rain chances should stay low for the afternoon but plan on isolated showers and storms throughout Acadiana. Rain chances increase to 30% after the noon hour.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Abbeville

79°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
1 mph SW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Crowley

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
1 mph SW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Opelousas

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph WSW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
1 mph SW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

New Iberia

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F A few clouds. Low around 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With its GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

Sidebar