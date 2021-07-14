Summer Heat and Humidity with Pop Up Storms this Afternoon

Another quiet morning across Acadiana will be followed by a hot and muggy afternoon with pop-up showers and storms.







Typical summer heat, humidity, and rain chances are expected this Wednesday. Temperatures for the afternoon will reach into the lower 90s. The “feels like” temperatures should reach the lower 100s for the hottest part of the day.

The weather is quiet this morning and rain chances should stay low for the afternoon but plan on isolated showers and storms throughout Acadiana. Rain chances increase to 30% after the noon hour.