Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Summer Heat and Humidity Coming to Acadiana this Work Week

Hotter and muggy weather moves into Acadiana over the next several days. Compared to the weekend, this afternoon will be hotter with a high near 86° under mostly sunny skies but the humidity levels will remain low and comfortable. Even hotter and more humid weather conditions return quickly tomorrow while Acadiana remains quiet. Starting Wednesday, rain chances are expected to run daily at 20-30%. The end of the week could see a heat index reaching the mid-90s!

Clear

Abbeville

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
67°F A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
67°F A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

