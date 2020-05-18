Hotter and muggy weather moves into Acadiana over the next several days. Compared to the weekend, this afternoon will be hotter with a high near 86° under mostly sunny skies but the humidity levels will remain low and comfortable. Even hotter and more humid weather conditions return quickly tomorrow while Acadiana remains quiet. Starting Wednesday, rain chances are expected to run daily at 20-30%. The end of the week could see a heat index reaching the mid-90s!
Summer Heat and Humidity Coming to Acadiana this Work Week
