This is an ongoing post that will be updated as more summer camps are established. Email news@klfy.com if you have one you would like to be added.

Lafayette Parish

St. Landry Parish

  • Thensted Center Summer Camp: June 13 to July 29. 4:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. for ages 4 to 18. Camp will include educational activities as well as swimming and other outdoor activities. Applications must be filled out in person at the Thensted Center on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
  • Unique Steps Cheer & Dance Camp: June 13- June 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ages 5 and up will be taught cheer, tumbling, jazz, and hip hop. Call (337)-356-5898 for more information.
  • Louisiana Folk Roots Summer Camp: June 15- June 17.  Camp is open to children ages 8-13 for music, dancing, crafts, and performance. The camp is open to all level of musicians. Campers are expected to bring their own guitar, fiddle, or 10-button diatonic accordion in the key of C.