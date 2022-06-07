This is an ongoing post that will be updated as more summer camps are established. Email news@klfy.com if you have one you would like to be added.
Lafayette Parish
- Summer Athletic Leadership Academy: June 6- July 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Campers ages 7 to 14 are welcome, free of charge. Registration forms are available at SMILE at 501 St. John Street or Girard Park Rec Center at 500 Girard Park Drive.
- Intro to Photography: Offered by Trek Training Institute. Taught by local photographers Carlie Ann and Brandon Foster. Fundamental skills including lighting, concept, mediums, and basic business lessons will be taught. June 21- July 21 for ages 14 and up.
- How to be a DJ: Offered by Trek Training Institute. July 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Micah Speaks Summer Camp: Summer camp offers educational activities. arts and crafts, field trips, occupational therapy, speech therapy and more. Six week program beginning June 7. Apply here and await approval via email.
- Kid Strong Academy: A limited enrollment summer camp that promotes physical and mental development as well as character development. Accepting campers up to the age of 11. For more on how to reserve your child’s spot, call (337) 999-0386
- St. Thomas Moore Dance Camp
- Bowles Activity Center Youth Summer Camp: Leadership summer camp taking place June 6- August 5. Accepting ages 8-18. To register call (337)-280-3276 or email breakthecyclebc@gmail.com.
- Corey Davis Youth Basketball Camp: July 14 & 15 at Brown Park. Ages 7-12 from 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 13-18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Comeaux Center Youth Summer Camp: May 30 to August 5 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is $45 per camper and the camp is $80 per week the camper attends. For more information call (337)- 706- 4796
- Camp Calvary: May 30- August 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Camp Calvary will accept ages 5-14. Ages 12-14 will be considered junior counselors based on behavior. Campers have one field trip, one swim outing, one water day, and one day with a professional entertainer each week. Weekly rates are $130 for one child, $117 per each additional child.
- Heymann Center Basketball Clinics: June 13-15; June 20-22 from 8 a.m. to noon for ages 6 to 17. Cost $50 a week.
- Heymann Center Football Clinics: June 23, 24, and 27; June 29- July 1; July 18-20 from 8 a.m. to noon for ages 6 to 17. Cost $50 a week.
- J. Carlton James Activity Center Youth Camp: June 13- July 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Existing New Hope students and families living in the Azalea Park Neighborhood and Willow Park Apartments are eligible to register. Existing students have priority. Cost is $20 per student.
- MLK Center Youth Arts Camp: May 30- August 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for ages 4 to 16. Camp will offer dance, photography, self-care and more. Registration is $20 per camper and a rate of $80 bi-weekly. Call (337)-654-7613 or (337)- 290-6467 for more information.
- Thomas Center Pre-K Summer Camp: June 6- July 28 for ages 4 and 5. Will offer counting, letter and number recognition, shapes and more. Rates of $50 registration and $100 per week. Call (337)-504-1351 or email kingdomtied2020@gmail.com
- Code Ninjas Summer Camps: Camps vary from ages 5 to 15.
- Adventures in Game Design
- Jr. Adventures in Game Design
- Jr. STEM Discoveries
- Intro to Roblox Development
- Code your own arcade
- Jr. Inventors with Makey Makey
- Robotics with Lego
- 3D Design and Print
- Code Your Own Robot in Minecraft
- Stop Motion Animation
- Become a Youtuber
- Modding with Minecraft
- Moviemaking with Minecraft
- Makers with Microcontroller
- Jr. Makers with Microcontroller
- St. Thomas More Summer Camps:
St. Landry Parish
- Thensted Center Summer Camp: June 13 to July 29. 4:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. for ages 4 to 18. Camp will include educational activities as well as swimming and other outdoor activities. Applications must be filled out in person at the Thensted Center on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Unique Steps Cheer & Dance Camp: June 13- June 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ages 5 and up will be taught cheer, tumbling, jazz, and hip hop. Call (337)-356-5898 for more information.
- Louisiana Folk Roots Summer Camp: June 15- June 17. Camp is open to children ages 8-13 for music, dancing, crafts, and performance. The camp is open to all level of musicians. Campers are expected to bring their own guitar, fiddle, or 10-button diatonic accordion in the key of C.