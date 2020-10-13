Sulphur family details the challenges of evacuating twice following back to back hurricanes

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Hurricane Delta has led to an increase in families without a place to call home.

First, people fled to escape Hurricane Laura, and today they are now evacuees of both hurricanes Laura and Delta.

News Ten's Renee Allen after speaking with a family that was hit twice.

“I was like we already done it once; we’ll be okay the second time,” Koby Carroll of Sulphur/Lake Charles said.

A husband and wife describes the challenges of evacuating twice.

“When the second one came we were tired of it. We were over it. We’re over evacuating,” Darion Carroll explained.

Hurricane Laura damaged everything the Carroll’s owned including the home they were about to buy.

Next, Hurricane Delta came and destroyed any headway they made recovering from the first storm.

“We lost our rental home and the home we were buying, it lost its roof, lost the floors and the walls were messed up,” Darion noted.

In the meanwhile, the Carroll’s are living in an apartment in Lafayette.

The Carrolls say they travel back to Sulphur at least twice a week staying with family and friends while their 4-year-old attends school.

Plus, the Carroll’s have a 1-year-old.

“We would like to be home. I mean Lafayette is our home right now, and it feels like home instead of crashing at other people’s home. We have family who are taking us in when we are here in Sulphur and we’re grateful for that,” Darion stated.

Koby works overnight and is resting where he can until he returns to Lafayette to be with his family.

He says his family made it through one storm and they’ll make it through another.

“We have things to look forward to. It’s just getting there and trying to recover after all these storms.”