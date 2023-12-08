ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)–As the holiday season approaches, officials are reminding drivers to be safe on the road, especially with sugarcane trucks during the harvest season.

Two sugar cane truck accidents have occurred in Acadiana this past week. One of those accidents killed beloved Iberia Parish Middle School principal, Dina Borque. As more sugarcane trucks get on the road Eddie Lewis, owner of Eddie Lewis Cane Farms, said there are caution signs everywhere for upcoming sugarcane sites.

“There’s triangle, orange signs everywhere,” Lewis said. “Sugarcane sites have notices 100 feet before you get to the location.”

Lewis said truck drivers are trying their best to drive safely with others on the road.

“Top speed for the eighteen wheelers are like 45 miles per hour, so we’re trying our best to not drive fast and to pay attention”, Lewis said.

Lewis urges drivers to put down their cellphones to avoid accidents in the future.

“Its very unfortunate, the accidents they’ve been having,” he said. “Put the cellphone down. The cellphone is really big. Everyone plays on their cellphone. We’re all over the roads from October through late December, sometimes early January.”

Lewis said drivers should pay attention to slow moving vehicles when driving this holiday season.

