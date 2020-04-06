Students hope school assignment helps others cope during COVID-19

(KLFY)- Schools may be closed, but students are still learning online.

Ramey Badeaux, Teurlings Catholic High School Campus Ministry, says, “Just because they can’t be together physically, we can still reach out and be that light for other people. We are all struggling in different ways. We can share wisdom and hope with others.”

What started off as a school asignemnt for class has turned into something special on social media.

Teurlings Catholic High School campus ministry seniors have their assignment to social media platforms as a way to help and inspire others during the ongoing pandemic.

“The idea started when they were answering podcasts as an assignment. I kept reading their responses. I was inspired. If everyone could read their responses, we can inspire others,” adds Badeaux.

On the school’s Facebook and Instagram pages, you can hear personal stories and struggles from the seniors as a way to help themselves and others cope with changes in life.

They hope by sharing they can help others who might be going through similair situations and show people that no one is alone during the pandemic.

“After of few weeks of reflecting on everything I realized I could still find peace in everything”

“There always is and always will be good that comes out of it”

“Everybody is missing out. Everybody has something different they are struggling with. I challenge you today to check on someone”