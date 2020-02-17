Live Now
Student organization plans ‘Mayor-President Accountability Day’ to address concerns over Guillory administration

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A groups of University of Louisiana at Lafayette students have organized event to address concerns of the city and parish’s new administration.

The Student Action & Organizing Committee is hosting the public event Monday, Feb. 17, at Parc Sans Souci in downtown Lafayette from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“Mayor President Accountability Day aims to cultivate more engaged, aware, and empowered citizens through conversation and civil discourse,” organizers said in a statement. “We believe holding local elected officials accountable begins with an empowered community demanding integrity between politicians’ words and their actions, especially during campaigns for office.”

