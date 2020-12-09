Stray bullet hits train conductor working on tracks in Baldwin

BALDWIN, La. (KLFY)- Police are investigating an exchange of gunfire that injured a train conductor in Baldwin Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. at the corner of Rosebud Street and W. Railroad Avenue.

Two vehicles were driving down Railroad Avenue shooting at one another. Authorities said a stray bullet hit the train conductor in the leg while he was working on the tracks.

Police said he is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicles involved in the shooting. They were described as an early model maroon Toyota Camry and a dark-colored SUV.

Tips can be made by calling the Baldwin Police Department, (337) 923-4845, or St. Mary Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 828-1960, or online here.

We’ll have more information tonight at 6 p.m.