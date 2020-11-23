Stormy Pattern Looms as Thanksgiving Looks Warm

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Monday is kicking off chilly and breezy for Acadiana as a cold front has moved through the area this morning. Temperatures are falling into the 50s to 40s with a strong northeasterly wind. The afternoon will be sunny, cool, and still breezy with highs near 70°.

It finally looks like Acadiana is transitioning away from the tropical season and into our severe season. Multiple disturbances are expected to impact our areas in the coming days. The first significant disturbance will happen on Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will be likely Wednesday along with a low threat for severe weather, mostly north of I-10.

Unfortunately, Thanksgiving stays warm and humid. Rain chances should go lower but some showers are still possible. Black Friday will be much of the same too.

A larger disturbance is showing up on models for the weekend. This could bring a greater severe threat to more of Acadiana.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

51°F Broken Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
47°F A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar