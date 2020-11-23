Stormy Pattern Looms as Thanksgiving Looks Warm







Monday is kicking off chilly and breezy for Acadiana as a cold front has moved through the area this morning. Temperatures are falling into the 50s to 40s with a strong northeasterly wind. The afternoon will be sunny, cool, and still breezy with highs near 70°.

It finally looks like Acadiana is transitioning away from the tropical season and into our severe season. Multiple disturbances are expected to impact our areas in the coming days. The first significant disturbance will happen on Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will be likely Wednesday along with a low threat for severe weather, mostly north of I-10.

Unfortunately, Thanksgiving stays warm and humid. Rain chances should go lower but some showers are still possible. Black Friday will be much of the same too.

A larger disturbance is showing up on models for the weekend. This could bring a greater severe threat to more of Acadiana.