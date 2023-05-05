Stronger storms are moving across Acadiana this morning, making for a stormy morning commute. Storms could contain heavy rainfall, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and gusty winds. These storms will die out by mid-morning.

Later this afternoon, if the atmosphere can recharge, more pop-up storms could be possible. We are heading into more of a summer-like pattern through next week with warm temperatures, high moisture content, and an energetic southwesterly flow. This leads to daily storm chances, with storms developing mostly during the afternoon hours of each day. Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s each afternoon, with lows staying in the 70s.