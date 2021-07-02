Stormy at Times throughout the 4th of July Weekend

Rain chances are back on the rise this Friday as the 4th of July Weekend will be stormy at times for Acadiana.





Friday is off to another very warm but quiet start across Acadiana. Scattered showers and storms look to become likely as we get later in the morning and throughout the afternoon. A few storms could produce heavy rains and stronger winds today.

Skies should turn mostly cloudy with high temperatures still managing to reach the lower 90s. The heat index is expected to be back in the lower 100s before rained cooled air kicks in.

Unfortunately, scattered rain is possible throughout the evening too which may impact outdoor events across Acadiana. If you see lightning or hear thunder seek shelter until the storms are out of the area.

Showers and storms are even likelier on Saturday with a threat for heavy rains too. Models are optimistic that the 4th of July Sunday is a bit drier with much of the thunderstorm activity staying offshore of Acadiana. I would still plan on storms throughout the weekend regardless.