Stormy at Times throughout the 4th of July Weekend

Rain chances are back on the rise this Friday as the 4th of July Weekend will be stormy at times for Acadiana.

Friday is off to another very warm but quiet start across Acadiana. Scattered showers and storms look to become likely as we get later in the morning and throughout the afternoon. A few storms could produce heavy rains and stronger winds today.

Skies should turn mostly cloudy with high temperatures still managing to reach the lower 90s. The heat index is expected to be back in the lower 100s before rained cooled air kicks in.

Unfortunately, scattered rain is possible throughout the evening too which may impact outdoor events across Acadiana. If you see lightning or hear thunder seek shelter until the storms are out of the area.

Showers and storms are even likelier on Saturday with a threat for heavy rains too. Models are optimistic that the 4th of July Sunday is a bit drier with much of the thunderstorm activity staying offshore of Acadiana. I would still plan on storms throughout the weekend regardless.

Sunny

Abbeville

79°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
0 mph E
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Crowley

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
1 mph E
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Opelousas

79°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
0 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
74°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
81%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

New Iberia

78°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
1 mph ESE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
74°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
78%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

