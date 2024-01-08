Severe weather is still possible this evening. Tornadoes and damaging winds will be possible as a cold front moves through Acadiana. 1-2″ of rain will be likely. The severe weather threat should be over by midnight. It will turn colder with lows in the mid 40s. Expect clearing Tuesday and it will be windy with NW winds at 20 to 30 mph. Lows tomorrow night will be in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton