LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) It will be a mild night with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Storms will be likely Thursday morning, and a few of those storms may be strong to severe. We may see some sun in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s. Friday will be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. As of now, it looks like we will see some showers both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 70s, and lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Showers Sunday should be early. Nice weather returns next week. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
