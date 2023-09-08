We saw strong storm activity across the region late last night and it appears multiple rounds of storms will be possible through Saturday morning, associated with a frontal boundary moving through the area.

One round of storms will come in this afternoon. Some of these storms could be strong, containing gusty winds and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has us hatched in for a level 2 risk of severe weather this afternoon.

Another round will be possible late tonight and through early tomorrow, associated with the main front. Behind this complex, the front will bring in cooler and drier air in its wake. In fact, morning starts could be in the upper 60s on Sunday and Monday! Highs will reach the lower 90s on Sunday and Monday, but lower humidity will make things feel pleasant.

Moisture looks to return again by Tuesday and Wednesday as our next front approaches the area. This front will increase rain chances once again by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.