Storms and Heat Continue into the Weekend

Areas of fog are developing across parts of Acadiana as temperatures are back in the mid to upper 70s this Friday morning. Scattered rain makes another comeback late this morning and will last through much of the afternoon hours. Rainfall could be heavy at times.

The weather won’t change for Saturday but deeper moisture in the atmosphere moves into the area on Sunday. Showers and storms should be more widespread and likelier on Sunday with another risk for heavy rains that could lead to flash flooding.