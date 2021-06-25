Storms and Heat Continue into the Weekend

The same weather from the last few days continues for your Friday and Saturday before higher rain chances come in on Sunday.

Areas of fog are developing across parts of Acadiana as temperatures are back in the mid to upper 70s this Friday morning. Scattered rain makes another comeback late this morning and will last through much of the afternoon hours. Rainfall could be heavy at times.

The weather won’t change for Saturday but deeper moisture in the atmosphere moves into the area on Sunday. Showers and storms should be more widespread and likelier on Sunday with another risk for heavy rains that could lead to flash flooding.

Partly Cloudy

Abbeville

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
2 mph NE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Crowley

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Opelousas

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
75°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
1 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

New Iberia

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
1 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

