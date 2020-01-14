Live Now
Storm recovery efforts underway in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Joyce Rubin of Lafayette is one many homeowners trying to cleanup what Saturday’s storm has left behind.

Rubin is counting her blessings. She says they were home but not injured.

“Water was gushing into the other bedroom. It was an awful experience to witness,” Rubin explained.

Tree care experts say trees with storm damaged canopies can have limbs broken that can fall without warning or the slightest of wind. The dangling limbs are called “widow makers.”

The Rubins and a number of her neighbors have reached out to Green Leaf Tree Service.

The owner of the company says only someone with experience should be doing this kind of work.

“You got to take a lot of precaution when doing tree work especially getting off of the ground and climbing on ladders. That’s when things can get really dangerous,” company owner Jeremy Frederick advised.

Meanwhile, back at the Rubin’s there is plenty of work to do both outside and inside the home.

“Luckily no one was in that bedroom that night,” Rubin added.

