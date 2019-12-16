Storm damage reported across South/Central Louisiana

Note: This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

St. Landry Parish:

BEAUREGARD PARISH: Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s officials said they have received numerous reports of tornado damage, especially in the eastern and northeastern portions of the parish. Cars, structures and roads have all seen wind damage. No injuries have been reported.

RAPIDES PARISH: From our partner KALB’s Facebook:

CREDIT: KALB Facebook

CREDIT: KALB Facebook

CREDIT: KALB Facebook

CREDIT: KALB Facebook

CREDIT: KALB Facebook

CREDIT: KALB Facebook

CREDIT: KALB Facebook

CREDIT: KALB Facebook

CREDIT: KALB Facebook

CREDIT: KALB Facebook

CREDIT: KALB Facebook

(Alexandria, Crystal Fontanez/Facebook)

VIEWER SUBMITTED: Mobile homes on the Clayton Mobile Home lot in Alexandria pic.twitter.com/cvw60NSpHs — KALB News Channel 5 (@KALBtv5) December 16, 2019

VERNON PARISH: These pictures are from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook.









Severe weather sweeps across the South: