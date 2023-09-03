We saw a good scattering of storms yesterday across Acadiana. In fact, some areas of Acadiana picked up 1-3 inches of rainfall, based on radar estimates.

A similar day is anticipated today with storm chances of around 40-50%. Some storms could produce locally heavier rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. This is all due to an upper-level feature that continues to spin overhead.

The highest storm chance will occur tomorrow, on Labor Day, as rain coverage of 50-70% is possible. Of course, this is much-needed rainfall, so hopefully most of Acadiana gets in on the action. With more storm coverage and cloud cover each day, highs will be manageable, in the low-mid 90s.

Rain chances go down by the middle and end of this week with high pressure building across Texas once again. Unfortunately, this leads to the return of hot temperatures as highs reach the upper 90s to near 100 on Friday and Saturday.