Storm Chances Remain High for Acadiana

More scattered showers and storms are moving through Acadiana this Wednesday morning as rain chances stay at 50-60% today.





The weather looks similar like yesterday for Acadiana. Scattered rain kicks off the day but we should get a small break in activity before more showers and storms flare up during the afternoon. The atmosphere is ripe with moisture so a few storms will produce heavy rains. Be careful for any type of localized flash flooding.

The weather will remain warm, muggy, and mostly cloudy through much of the day. High temperatures are expected in the mid 80s which is well below average for early July.