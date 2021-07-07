Storm Chances Remain High for Acadiana

More scattered showers and storms are moving through Acadiana this Wednesday morning as rain chances stay at 50-60% today.

The weather looks similar like yesterday for Acadiana. Scattered rain kicks off the day but we should get a small break in activity before more showers and storms flare up during the afternoon. The atmosphere is ripe with moisture so a few storms will produce heavy rains. Be careful for any type of localized flash flooding.

The weather will remain warm, muggy, and mostly cloudy through much of the day. High temperatures are expected in the mid 80s which is well below average for early July.

Mostly Cloudy

Abbeville

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
73°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Crowley

76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
73°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Opelousas

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
1 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
73°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Rain

New Iberia

76°F Rain Feels like 76°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
75°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

