Stories trending today in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up with News 10’s Morning Rush as you head out the door.
Today’s Headlines:
- Broussard police are investigating the shooting death of Deiondre Williams,21.
- Woman found guilty of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery for 2017 hit and run.
- Jussie Smollett convicted of five charges after staging a hate crime against himself.
- Former NFL receiver, Demaryius Thomas dies at 33.
- A Rwandan Genocide survivor and New York Times Best Selling author is in New Iberia this weekend to share her story of faith.
- Community continues to support Acadiana firefighter who lost his lower leg due to cancer.
- Westgate High will go to the Superdome for the state football championship without their band, due to COVID rules.
- Tomorrow is election day, voters have until tomorrow to submit absentee ballots.
- Garth Brooks tickets will go on sale this morning for his show coming to Tiger Stadium in April.
- Today’s Forecast: high 81 degrees, low 74 degrees