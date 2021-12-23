Stories to watch today

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on your top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- A 7-year-old boy died after being accidentally shot in the head.
- A fire broke out at ExxonMobil Plant in Baytown, Tx.
- State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Point Coupee Parish that left one person dead.
- Louisiana is again seeing growing numbers in cases. 81% of parishes are now at “substantial” or “high” risk for the virus spreading in their communities.
- New speed cameras set up in Carencro school zones.
- Today’s Forecast: 40s this morning, lower 70s this afternoon.