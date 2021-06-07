Stine donates $10,000 to help rebuild Southwest Louisiana homes

SULPHUR, La (KLFY) — Stine Home and Yard recently donated $10,000 to Carey Baptist Association and SWLA Responds, two organizations that have partnered together to enlist and coordinate volunteer resources to provide disaster recovery assistance.

Bruce Baker, director of Carey Baptist Association in Lake Charles explained that, in conjunction with community partners like Stine, United Way, Community Foundation, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, and Catholic Charities, they have deployed over 1,000 volunteers since Hurricane Laura with another 2,000 volunteers scheduled for this summer.

Baker said that the Carey Baptist Association has completed work on over 200 homes, with a goal of 500 homes by the end of the year.

The Stine donation will purchase materials such as roofing and drywall to be installed by volunteers for disadvantaged homeowners.

“We are proud to call Southwest Louisiana home, and our roots certainly run deep here,” says Stine CEO Dennis Stine. “As a family and as a company, we feel it is our responsibility to help our community during difficult times of recovery.”

Embracing the concept of biblical community, autonomous churches unite through Carey Baptist Association to carry out the “great commission” of pastors, staff, and faithful members joining to serve the diverse people and culture of Southwest Louisiana.

SWLA Responds is currently uniting, empowering, and mobilizing churches in Southwest Louisiana to respond to Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta to expedite recovery.