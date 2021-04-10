Still no sign of missing Opelousas teen, Kori Gauthier

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) Kori Gauthier, the 19-year-old teen from Opelousas, who has been missing since earlier in the week, has still not been seen or located, LSU police said in a statement Saturday.

In an email sent at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police said simply that there is “no update in their investigation.”

The United Cajun Navy organized a group of volunteers on horseback and ATVs Saturday morning to search on both sides of the Mississippi River where Gauthier’s car and belongings were located on April 7.

On Friday, over 300 volunteers were involved in the search for the LSU freshman.