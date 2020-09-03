Still Hot with Slightly Better Rain Chances Today

Patchy fog is a bit more likely to start your Thursday in Acadiana as temperatures have cooled off into the mid-70s. Highs this afternoon will reach back near 93° as the heat index hovers around 105° during the hottest part of the day. Rain chances look slightly better than the past couple of days as a few pop-up showers and storms are possible for the area, mostly this afternoon.

