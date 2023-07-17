LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — As the intense summer heat continues, it is vital to remember the importance of staying hydrated.

Bianca Coats is registered dietitian who discussed multiple ways to help stay hydrated. This first and most obvious way is to consume plenty of water. According to Harvard Health, water accounts for about 60% of our body.

It is recommended that men drink around 104 ounces of water a day and that women drink around 72 ounces a day. Even mild dehydration can drain a person’s energy.

Consistently drinking water has a lot of benefits including getting rid of wastes, keeping body temperature normal and lubricating joints. In addition to drinking water, eating certain fruits can be a great way to stay hydrated.

Here is a full list of the top five fruits that are perfect for hydration.

Watermelon: Water content is 92%; Rich in lycopene that decrease Prostate issues in men

Water content is 92%; Rich in lycopene that decrease Prostate issues in men Strawberries: Found to lower cholesterol levels & protects against Alzheimer’s Disease

Found to lower cholesterol levels & protects against Alzheimer’s Disease Cantaloupe: Has almost 100% of recommended daily value of Vitamin C to boost immune system

Has almost 100% of recommended daily value of Vitamin C to boost immune system Peaches: Skin of peach has disease fighting antioxidants & provides Vitamin A that prevents night vision & maintains healthy skin

Skin of peach has disease fighting antioxidants & provides Vitamin A that prevents night vision & maintains healthy skin Oranges: Provides almost a half cup of water & can protect against kidney stones; Citrus binds to the calcium forming stones to be flushed out

To learn more, you can visit the USDA MyPlate website.