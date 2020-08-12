Staying Hot but Isolated Rain More Likely this Wednesday

Rain chances are on the rise for Acadiana. A very warm and muggy morning will be followed by an afternoon filled with isolated showers and storms. Rain chances are expected to be around 30-40% today, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms could contain heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning but severe weather is not anticipated for our area.

This isolated rain today won’t suppress the heat or humidity much. High temperatures will be back in the low to mid 90s with a heat index near 104° later today.

Clear

Abbeville

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
76°F Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
76°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
75°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

78°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
76°F A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
76°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

