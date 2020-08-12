Staying Hot but Isolated Rain More Likely this Wednesday

Rain chances are on the rise for Acadiana. A very warm and muggy morning will be followed by an afternoon filled with isolated showers and storms. Rain chances are expected to be around 30-40% today, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms could contain heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning but severe weather is not anticipated for our area.
This isolated rain today won’t suppress the heat or humidity much. High temperatures will be back in the low to mid 90s with a heat index near 104° later today.