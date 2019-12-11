Staying Cold and Breezy Today as Sunshine Returns

Along the quiet street of Bacque Crescent Drive, signs read "We do not want your Crescent Cottages in OUR neighborhood!" an issue residents thought they were done fighting after the planning commission denied the preliminary plat approval of the developers.

"Then the city-parish council or at least six members of the eight present voted to support what the developers wanted to do against the wishes of the neighbors, the commissions and I should mention our own city-parish representative", Mark Pritchard, a 15 year resident of Fair Oaks Subdivision told us.