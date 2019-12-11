Live Now
Staying Cold and Breezy Today as Sunshine Returns

Wednesday is starting off cold and breezy across Acadiana as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind chills are mostly in the low to mid 30s as north winds gust to near 30 mph. Clouds should gradually clear out this morning leading to a mostly sunny afternoon but conditions stay chilly and breezy. High temperatures are expected to only reach the mid 50s during the second half of the day. Winds will ease up during the evening leading to another cold night with temperatures into the upper 30s.

