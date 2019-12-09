Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

State Police track down hit and run driver who killed two pedestrians

Local
Posted: / Updated:

OPELOUSAS, La., (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) arrested a Washington man as the suspected hit and run driver who killed two Opelousas pedestrians Saturday night (Dec. 7).

LSP Troop I Public Information Officer Thomas Gossen said troopers determined Michael S. Thibodeaux was the driver of the vehicle that killed Kizzy Greene, 42, and Angela Broussard, 41. The two were in the roadway of La. 749 bear Legion Road when Thibodeaux’s vehicle allegedly struck both of them and a third unidentified victim. The third victim received only minor injuries.

Thibodeaux was arrested on a warrant and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with hit and run driving.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

76°F Overcast Feels like 77°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

77°F Overcast Feels like 79°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories