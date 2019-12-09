State Police track down hit and run driver who killed two pedestrians

OPELOUSAS, La., (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) arrested a Washington man as the suspected hit and run driver who killed two Opelousas pedestrians Saturday night (Dec. 7).

LSP Troop I Public Information Officer Thomas Gossen said troopers determined Michael S. Thibodeaux was the driver of the vehicle that killed Kizzy Greene, 42, and Angela Broussard, 41. The two were in the roadway of La. 749 bear Legion Road when Thibodeaux’s vehicle allegedly struck both of them and a third unidentified victim. The third victim received only minor injuries.

Thibodeaux was arrested on a warrant and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with hit and run driving.