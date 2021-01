LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police Troop I will hold a free child safety seat installation event on Saturday, Jan. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2486 West Congress Street, Lafayette, LA (near BJ’s Pizza).

State Police will be joined by Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force and UMC New Orleans. No appointment is necessary and it is always a free event. The event will take place regardless of weather conditions. This is not a seat give-away event.