State Police: Silver Alert issued for missing Cameron Parish man

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A silver alert has been issued for a Cameron Parish man suffering from dementia who has been missing since Friday (Feb. 21), according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Alva Anthony “Tony” Hidalgo, Jr., 82, is a Hispanic male with grey hair and hazel-colored eyes. He is is approximately 5’7” and weighs approximately 200lbs. Mr. Hidalgo was last seen at his residence located at 122 Big Lake Street at approximately 12 p.m. wearing blue jeans and a grey-colored shirt.  He may also be wearing a blue jean jacket.  Mr. Hidalgo may be driving a 2019 Ford F150 that is silver in color displaying Louisiana license plate C945634.

Family members confirm Mr. Hidalgo suffers from dementia and diabetes and his medical condition may impair his judgment.

It is possible that Mr. Hidalgo is in Southeast Texas.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Alva “Tony” Hidalgo should immediately contact Detective Aaron Istra with the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 965-5128.

