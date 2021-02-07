State Police searching for 10-year-old New Iberia girl last seen getting into car driven by older man with sideburns

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) New Iberia Police and State Police have asked for the public’s help to find 10- year-old Jalisa Lasalle of New Iberia.

According to police, Lasalle was reported missing from a family members home early in the day on Sunday in 1400 block of Fulton Street.

She was last seen getting into a gray 4-door car (possibly Nissan or Honda) being driven by an older black male with sideburns, and wearing a hat, police said.

At approximately 4’6 to 4’9 inches tall, police said Lassalle weighs between 75 and 80 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jean pants., police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or dial 911.

