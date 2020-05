ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- State Police are at the scene of a crash in the 1000 block or Loreauville Highway.

State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen said one person is confirmed dead. Two other victims were injured.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting. The roadway is blocked to traffic as authorities clear the scene.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route. This is a developing story.